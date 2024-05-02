Annual Catfish Roundup kicks off in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a warm and perfect day to go out on the lake for the annual Catfish Roundup.

VFW Post 4272 partners with Golden Triangle Outdoors for the two-day event that kicked off Thursday morning.

Anglers with special needs were able to cast a line in hopes of making a big catch.

Fishing poles, bait, and lunch were all provided by volunteers.

Kids and adults with those special challenges throughout Lowndes County were able to participate.

“A lot of them, their parents are so loaded with responsibilities so they don’t have an opportunity to bring them out. So, we do it during school time when the schools can bring them out. It’s like a field trip but it’s easier for the children to get to be involved,” said Debbie Taylor, Golden Triangle Outdoors.

The VFW participated as part of the annual VFW Day of Service.

