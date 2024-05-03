Calhoun County law enforcement continues search for other robbers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County law enforcement continues to look for a group of robbers.

Shermeka Murray and Lacamien Wright have both been charged with armed robbery and disorderly conduct.

The Greenwood women remain in the Calhoun County jail.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said deputies were called to the Dollar General on Wednesday night.

Murray and Wright, along with two other females and a male are accused of filling up two shopping carts with items from the store and walking out the door.

When the clerk confronted the group the man, reportedly, pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee.

The three suspects have not been arrested. They left the scene in a vehicle with a Leflore County tag.

