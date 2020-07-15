Lowndes County Supervisors to discuss mask mandate at next meeting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As of right now, Lowndes County does not require residents to wear a face-covering when outside the city limits, and it looks like it will stay that way for a few more weeks.

During Wednesday morning’s meeting, supervisors voted to table the issue until the next board meeting.

Supervisors want to discuss whether they will require all businesses within the county or just county-operated buildings to abide by a mask mandate.

Board members say they also want their decision to work well with what the City of Columbus is doing.

Right now, Columbus requires anyone in public to wear a mask.

The next board meeting for Lowndes County Supervisors is scheduled for Monday, August 3rd at 9 a.m.