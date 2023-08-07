Lowndes County Supervisors put out call for new recreation director

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors is putting out the “Help Wanted” sign.

Supervisors approved forming a committee that will set qualifications and begin advertising for a new full-time Director of the Lowndes County Recreation Department.

Tom Velek has been filling the position on an interim basis since the first of the year.

He was selected to lead the recreation department on a temporary basis after the death of Roger Short in October 2022.

Lowndes County Recreation oversees a variety of sports programs and 10 facilities, including the Roger Short Soccer Complex and the Lowndes County Sportsplex, which is still under construction.

Supervisors hope to have a new director in place by the first of October.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter