Lowndes County Supervisors review areas to use federal funds

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local governments continue to develop spending plans for American Rescue Plan Act money.

At today’s meeting, Lowndes County Supervisors reviewed a number of areas where they plan to use the federal funds.

Some are closer to being finalized than others.

An incentive pay plan for county workers is just waiting on signatures and paperwork. Those checks will likely be going out soon.

Supervisors are waiting on a memorandum of understanding from the Convention and Visitors Bureau before sending about $450,000 its way for tourism efforts.

The largest chunk of the money will be going to water and sewer projects. The County has applied for matching money from the Department of Environmental Quality and State Health Department to help stretch those dollars.

“We are working through the process of getting all the water and sewer, just moving the needle a little bit closer. Today, we discussed what those projects were, how they’re going to be used, and then we’ll move forward with getting those funded,” said Trip Hairston, President of the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors.

The County is also in discussion with the city of Columbus on a project that would deal with blighted and dilapidated properties.

