Lowndes County Supervisors select new county road manager

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors pave the way for a new road manager, and the retiring manager is helping smooth the transition.

Supervisors selected Tyrone Cunningham to replace Mike Aldridge as County Road Manager.

Aldridge has agreed to stay on until the end of the year to help make the transition as seamless as possible.

But Cunningham is already pretty familiar with the job. He has been with the road department for 22 years and is currently serving as Assistant Road Manager.

While there were several candidates for the position, Board President Trip Hairston said Cunningham was a natural choice.

“He knows the roads. He’s the second guy that gets called when there’s issues. When Mike’s away, he’s the one who’s in charge, and we feel like people will work for him. He’s a good man, got great character, and he’s a loyal person to the county. And, he’s a good public servant,” said Hairston.

Cunningham will take the wheel of the road department on January 1.

