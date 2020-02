LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The next step in the Crawford gym renovation has moved forward.

After a feisty debate over the gymnasium floor, a majority of supervisors voted for a multi-purpose floor.

Now, county leaders will wait on bids before moving forward in the process.

Other plans call for a new roof and a new exterior.

The restrooms and bleachers will also be renovated in the $350,000 project.