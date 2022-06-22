Lowndes County Supervisors will be getting a raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County Supervisors will be getting a raise, just not immediately.

Senate Bill 27-19 passed during this year’s legislative session and increased the maximum amount County Supervisors across the State can be paid.

Boards only have to vote to approve the raise and spread it on the minutes of the meeting.

Lowndes County Supervisors approved the raise at Monday’s meeting. It raises their annual salary from around 47 thousand dollars to 50 thousand.

It’s the first salary adjustment for supervisors since 20-14. The new pay scale goes into effect on January of 2024.