Lowndes County to buy a new storm shelter for west of the river

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Lowndes County is moving forward in the process to buy new storm shelters west of the river.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence and District Four Supervisor Jeff Smith gave an update at this morning’s board of supervisors meeting.

- Advertisement -

County leaders gave Lawrence the green light to look for grants.

The proposal calls for shelters at the Artesia and Crawford community centers, along with another shelter at West Lowndes school.

Supervisors want the towns of Artesia and Crawford to also looking for grant money.

The shelters will cost about 30 thousand dollars each and hold about 50 people each.