Lowndes County to host Dizzy Dean 12-U Baseball Tournament

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Restaurants and hotels in Columbus will be a little more crowded for the next few days, and that’s a good thing.

Bankfirst Yards at the Lowndes County Sportsplex is playing host to the Dizzy Dean 12-U Baseball and Softball Tournaments.

26 teams from across the state are in town for the competition.

This is the second year that Bankfirst Yards has been in operation, and it’s the first to host the tournament.

Organizers are excited about bringing Dizzy Dean back to Lowndes County, and they are excited about the impact the weekend will have on the area.

“They’re going to get done at 7 p.m. They’re going to be playing the next day at one in the afternoon, so that impact puts people in our hotels. It puts people getting gas. It puts people’s groceries, snacks, all those kinds of things they want, here at the park for their team, as well as our restaurants. You know, they get off the field, they’re tired; they want a meal; they order pizza. All of these things funnel cash that’s outside our county now into the city and the coffers of our tax base,” said Tournament Director Daniel Talley.

The tournament runs through Sunday, June 15, and is open to the public.

