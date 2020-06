LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Lowndes County ends with a drug arrest.

Anthony Guyton, 42, faces drug possession charges including the intent to distribute.

- Advertisement -

Guyton was pulled over today on Highway 373.

Investigators say they found about 32 grams of methamphetamine and 24 dosage units of Oxycodone.

Agents with the Lowndes County narcotics task force was also involved in the investigation.