Lowndes man accused of taking nude photos without permission

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is accused of taking nude photos of someone without their permission.

Lowndes County deputies were contacted by the U.S. Probation Office about the alleged pictures.

Agents and Lowndes County investigators say they confirmed 48-year-old William Hendrix was in possession of the photographs.

Hendrix was arrested and remains in the Lowndes County jail.

His official charge is photographing or filming another without permission.

Hendrix is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in May 2013 in an Alabama federal courtroom.