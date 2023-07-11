Lt. Gov. candidate Chris McDaniel makes campaign stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate Chris McDaniel made a campaign stop in Columbus.

McDaniel spoke to the monthly meeting of the Lowndes County Republican Women.

He is running in the Republican primary against incumbent Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann.

McDaniel laid out his plans of what he would do if he is elected.

“The first thing we’re going to do once and for all, is we are going to end the woke culture in Mississippi. I am tired of our kids getting brainwashed by these professors. Number two, we are going to end the income tax and grocery tax in Mississippi. It is punitive and it’s wrong to pay so much in taxes. We are also going to focus on restoring the ballot initiative process and passing term limits in our state. The political class in this country is killing this country. We need to get new people to serve and get rid of these same old politicians that have been here for so long,” said McDaniel.

Party primaries are on August 8, the general election is on November 7.

McDaniel will host a meet and greet on July 21 at lion hills.

