Lt. Governor Hosemann gives update on state budget discussion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s still no word from the state Capitol on when lawmakers will return for a special session on the state budget.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann said negotiations continue between House and Senate leaders.

Governor Tate Reeves has indicated he wants an agreement between the two sides before calling the special session.

A key sticking point has been special projects in the state budget. It’s also called the Christmas Tree fund.

This is where money comes from the state to fund special projects in the home districts of lawmakers.

Hosemann says it’s a bad idea right now.

“I’m really concerned about the budget going forward. We’ve already cut $137 million from education, about $200 million from our health department. I don’t know anybody who’s ever told me that Mississippi or anywhere else that we are going to get more money than we did last year. I had Mississippi State University do an analysis of where the economy was going forward, and they indicated to me that there is at least a 40% chance of a recession coming here… those balance out with whatever the president does with tariffs. There are a lot of moving parts. So, we thought it was appropriate this year to have a lean budget, and I still do. Almost half of our budget comes from the federal government. If they cut $1 billion, I either have to make a decision or cut $1 billion, or the legislature has to cut $1 billion. So, we think it’s a time for us to be prudent and conservative,” said Hosemann.

Hosemann said he’s still considering a run for governor in 2027 but has made no formal announcement.

He told WCBI he’s more concerned about getting a state budget passed first.

