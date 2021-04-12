Lt. Governor speaks on revived plan for a teacher pay raise

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann takes a tour through north Mississippi.

The first-term Republican spoke to Columbus and Lowndes County leaders, along with educators in Columbus, this morning.

He talked about the recent legislative session and took questions.

The state Senate revived a plan for a teacher pay raise during the session and Hosemann believes there’s more work to be done.

“This is a first good step and certainly an excellent step for young students coming out of Mississippi State or MUW that have student debt,” said Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann. “We’ve got some capital needs for our school systems and we’ve got some here in Columbus that need to be repaired and an additional teacher pay raise.”

Hosemann cautioned elected leaders to spend their share of the more than five billion dollars the state will receive from the American Rescue Plan, so future generations will benefit from the federal funds.