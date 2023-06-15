Lunch and learn helps connect older adults to resources

OKTIBEHHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s never too late to learn, and that was on full display at the 2023 Triad Luncheon at the Oktibbeha County Safe Room.

Local community members gathered to learn about health and wellness resources for older adults.

Through the Triad Grant, the state of Mississippi was able to implement more programs geared towards senior citizens with one being called “ARE YOU OKAY” which is a wellness call service that Oktibbeha County Sheriff Steve Gladney said is a lifesaver.

“It is important to me because if you have a homebound person or elderly person and family doesn’t live here, at least it is a peace of mind knowing that every day 365 days a year, there is somebody that is going to check on mom to make sure she is okay,” Gladney said.

One Oktibbeha County resident said being part of the program is comforting.

“If you don’t answer the third time, they will send a sheriff out to see about you, and I appreciate that because we need, as older people we need that,” Mary Haynes said.

Along with food, engaging conversations, and indoor activities, there were safety demonstrations, which some say were a nice refresher.

“I learned a little bit more about the fire extinguisher because I have one but never really knew the exact way, proper way to use it, so I learned that valuable information,” Annie Harris said.

Our very own meteorologist Ashleigh Bryant spoke about weather safety and handed out weather radios. EMA Director Kristen Campanella said this is perfect timing considering the usual weather pattern.

“My message to everybody is to just find some type of way to wake you up. Have multiple ways to get those alerts instead of just depending on one. The County does have a Code Red Program, and they can sign up through the Oktibbeha County website,“ Campanella said.

