Luxapalila creek will someday be used as a fossil park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -The Luxapalila Creek does not look like a place that has much to offer, but it will someday, be a place for families to discover fossils.

“The council and I received a report from our director of parks and director of grant and administration about the work they have recently been doing with local historians,” said Keith Gaskin, Columbus Mayor. “And folks from the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, to work on opening a fossil park at Propst Park.”

The Fossil Park will run along the riverbank of the Luxapalila Creek, and it will allow families to come in, and look for marine fossils, shark teeth, and dinosaur bones.

“Kids love dinosaurs, and to be able to get out and look for dinosaur bones, and shark teeth,” said Rufus Ward, Local Historian. “It gives them an activity, that they can do, that is both educational and fun.”

With parents and children being able to walk, explore, and even kayak along the river looking for remains of old and extinct creatures, Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said, he hopes this helps bring in some extra income.

“The uniqueness of having this in your area in the state of Mississippi which could bring in a lot of tourists, and for educational purposes,” said Gaskin. “When you have a lot of tourists in your city, that is a big economic boom for the city.”

Ocean Springs Resident Steve Zuppa said a fossil park is a great addition, and he also said it helps the current, and the future generation to learn, and to get a hand on experience with science.

“I am a big proponent in the sciences, and I truly believe to get kids interested in these subjects, and for future generations, we need to expose them to stuff,” said Zuppa. “On the academic level. If we want scientists in the future, we have to give them opportunities to get interested in it, while they are young.”

There is no deadline set for completion of the fossil park. This will be the first place in Columbus, designated for locals and visitors to look for fossils.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X