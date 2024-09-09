Macon Chief’s warning to residents after numerous break-ins

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Macon Police have had a busy weekend. The town had experienced an uptick in car burglaries.

Police Chief Davine Beck said they are working about 5 new auto burglary cases.

“We had a vehicle stolen while people were going inside the store from the parking lot, from the gas pumps. They’re stealing them. They’re taking them from places, and they’re using these vehicles to commit other crimes in these vehicles, shootings and drive-by shootings and stuff”, said Beck.

Officers believed at least some of the crimes were committed by juveniles.

The thieves took anything they could find, including valuables and, especially, guns.

Along with the break-ins, the department also investigated the theft of a vehicle that happened September 7.

Chief Beck advises everyone to remember the basics: don’t leave valuables in plain sight in your vehicle, and always lock your car doors.

