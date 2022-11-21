Macon family pleads for community’s help to find missing son

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A missing person’s case in Macon still has family members searching for answers.

Tadrian Shaw went missing late last month and has yet to be heard from or seen.

The Tadrian Shaw’s mother, Thelma Shaw, said she just wants to bring her son home. He was last seen by his family on the night of October 23.

They say he was waiting at the end of his driveway by the mailbox.

Not long after Tadrian Shaw’s disappearance, his family put together a search team to find him.

But since then, every day has been like living in a nightmare for his mother.

“Waking up knowing that I will not hear or I have not heard my son’s voice, it’s hard to breathe. I mean that’s my baby. For someone to know that it’s hard,” said Thelma Shaw.

Tadrian Shaw’s cousin, Tyler Sanders, described him as the life of the party.

Especially at this time of year, Sanders said things won’t be the same without his cheerful spirit.

“The holidays are coming and he’s the one who is always saying, ‘what song are we gonna play, what we finna do, or what y’all wearing? I’m going to match with y’all.’ It’s just it’s not right that he is not here. It’s like we are missing a big piece of us. How do we celebrate when he’s not here? He is the celebration, he is the party,” said Sanders.

The Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office has shared two posts about Tadrian Shaw’s disappearance on Facebook.

Together those posts have gained over 700 shares.

Tadrian Shaw’s mother said people spreading awareness about her missing son means more than they’ll ever know.

“It makes me feel good because we are a family that we don’t go out there and bother anybody. Just the people that know us and just knowing they are generally concerned it makes me feel really good,” said Thelma Shaw.

While the sheriff’s office is still working on this investigation, Tadrian Shaw’s mother is pleading for anyone with information to share it, however, they can.

“You can get yourself a prepaid phone, call me blacked, send a telegram. I don’t care just tell me where he is at,” said Thelma Shaw.

If anyone has information, contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 275-5133 or The Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151

