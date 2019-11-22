Macon homicide suspect out on bond after D.A. asks for continuance

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The four people charged in connection with a Macon homicide are out on bond.

Jonathan Shoemaker has been released on a $5,000 bond.

He must also wear an ankle monitor.

Last week, District Attorney Scott Colom asked for a continuance in Shoemaker’s murder trial.

Shoemaker was accused of killing Kristopher Haywood in March 2015.

Elizabeth Reed, along with brothers Justin and Joshua Williams were also charged with murder in the case.

The Williams brothers and Reed are also out on bond.