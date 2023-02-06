Macon man dies after someone shot into victim’s moving vehicle

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon police are investigating a Friday night shooting that happened around 8 p.m. that left a man in his mid-30s dead.

Chief Davine Beck told WCBI that an SUV was heading east on Martin Luther King Street when someone on the side of the street opened fire into the vehicle and shot a man in the head.

The victim, London Rupert, was airlifted to the University Of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson to treat his injuries; unfortunately, he died from the gunshot wound.

Chief Beck said they have a person of interest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Macon police department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

