Macon man faces multiple drug charges

A Noxubee County Search Warrant leads to an arrest.

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man is facing multiple drug charges after a search warrant leads to his arrest.

According to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Department, deputies worked with several state and local agencies to carry out the search at a home on Thursday, July 16.

Authorities arrested Marcus Price and charged him with trafficking cocaine, possession of hydrocodone, felony possession of marijuana, and possession of MDMA.

During the search, investigators say they seized a large amount of illegal narcotics and money they believe to be tied to illegal drug activity.

“In Noxubee County, we’re sending a clear message: drugs have no home here. That’s it, and that’s all. Our mission is bigger than making arrests. We’re working to protect the next generation and build a safer future for our children and families. We are committed to making our county a safer place to live, work, and raise a family, and we will continue to pursue those who bring illegal drugs into our communities,” said Noxubee County Sheriff Tedrick Liddell.

Following Price’s arrest, he posted a $55,000 bond and was released on Friday, July 17.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials say additional charges or arrests may be possible in the future.

These are the other agencies working on the investigation: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI), Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), Mississippi Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), and the Macon Police Department.

Stay with WCBI as we continue to follow this case.

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