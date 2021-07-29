Macon murder suspect is now in police custody

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect in a Macon murder is now in police custody.

U.S. marshalls caught 33-year-old Henry Benamon this morning in Alabama. He had been on the run for almost two weeks.

Investigators say Benamon is wanted for murder in the death of 43-year-old Lisa Brooks. Family members found her dead in her home on July 17th.

Benamon was released from prison last October after serving time for drug possession and child endangerment