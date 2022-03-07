Macon police arrest man after two people are shot near convenience store

Macon, Miss. (WCBI)- Macon Police make an arrest after two people were shot at a convenience store over the weekend.

Quarmaine Caldwell of Macon is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault.

Around 10 Saturday night, Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds -both to the leg.

One victim was airlifted to a Jackson hospital.

Caldwell’s bond is set at $200,000.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Macon Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.