Macon Police Department hosts school supply drive

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – On top of keeping its community safe, the Macon Police Department made sure students went back to school with the necessary school supplies.

School gear, face painting, and refreshments were all available at the Back to School Supply Giveaway, located at the police department.

The agency actually partnered with the city to make this drive possible.

Chief Davine Beck said the event fulfilled a need for the community and provided a relationship-building opportunity.

“This takes a big burden off the parents. We want to help them in any way we can help them. Not just with this but in other situations. If we can, we definitely want to help them in the community. Just don’t call us when something bad happens. Call us when something good happens,” said Beck.

This is the first partnership between the city and the police department.

