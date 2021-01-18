Macon residents honor Dr. King with service and social distance

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Service – socially distanced. That’s how people in Macon are honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

A motorcade began at the parking lot of the New Home Building Store. Cars and drivers ended at the Noxubee County Civic Center.

Everyone contributed canned goods and non-perishable items as part of the NAACP sponsored Day of Service.

“We wonder today are we still dreaming? Are we making his dream a reality? We feel that it’s important because he made a lot of changes for us as Black people,” said Deloria Stewart, President, Noxubee County NAACP. “Not only the Black people, for all Americans. He stood for us all. It’s not about color. It’s all about unity.”

The food drive benefits the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Food Pantry.