Macon woman wins 2019 Toyota Highlander in United Way raffle

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Kimberly Cotton of Macon has another reason to be thankful during this holiday. She’s the winner of an SUV.

Cotton’s name was drawn last week in the United Way of Lowndes and Noxubee Counties raffle. The prize: a 2019 Toyota Highlander.

Cotton went by the United Way office today to finish up the final paperwork and pick up the keys to her new ride.

For her family, this is an answered prayer.

“I was trying to figure out how I was going to buy a new car for my son – ’cause he needed one. So I could give my other son one. And I got a call I won the Highlander and I’m so excited. I can’t wait to drive off in my new car. That’s the best $100 I ever spent. I’m so thankful,” said Cotton.

Money from tickets sold in the raffle will help United Way fund the agencies it supports throughout the year.

