MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know who will be in the runoff race to become Macon’s next mayor.

Yolanda Atkins will face Buz McGuire in the April 27th contest.

Atkins edged James Harlan by three votes, coming out on top with 281, to be allowed in the runoff.

Buz McGuire ended the primary election with the most votes, garnering 350.

Affidavit ballots and some absentees made the difference in the race for second.