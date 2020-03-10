Madison County sheriff’s deputy honored for bravery and courage

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Winston County native was honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives for bravery and courage.

Lawmakers passed House Concurrent Resolution 40 on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Brad Sullivan is a Madison County Sheriff’s deputy.

He continues to recover after being shot in the head on September 5, 2019. Sullivan was shot after a hostage situation that led to a high-speed chase in Madison County.

Edgar Egbert crashed his jeep and that’s when a shootout occurred.

Sullivan was shot, along with another deputy. Egbert was also injured.

Sullivan was released from the hospital just days before Christmas.