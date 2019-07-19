MAFES Sales Store celebrates National Ice Cream Day

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The best place to celebrate a day for ice cream is in the middle of a shop that serves it up fresh.

MAFES Sales Store on the campus of Mississippi State was dishing it out all day.

Students, staff and people who live in Starkville stopped by for specialty ice cream.

The dairy department at MSU works 180 dairy cows that provide the famous cheeses, ice cream and even bottled milk.

Store Manager Troy Weaver said the dairy products are what this store is known for locally and throughout the bulldog nation.

“Ice cream is a big tradition here at Mississippi State. And this is just a way we can say thank you to our staff and faculty and to our community, and keep the tradition going,” said Weaver.

Mississippi State’s ice cream, like their cheeses, are popular with the students and people who live in the Starkville community.