Magnolia Drive in Noxubee County sees damage after EF-1 tornado

NOXUBEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – Some folks in Noxubee County spent today clearing trees and debris from an EF-1 tornado, spun from Hurricane Zeta.

Most of the damage was centered around the Magnolia Drive area.

The National Weather Service says the twister brought at least 95 mile per hour winds to the area.

Meteorologists were examining several areas in the county today.

Utility poles were broken and pieces of tin thrown in yards and fields because of the twister.

No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says Noxubee County could be added to the state’s approved federal disaster declaration.

However, that determination will depend on the amount of damages received.