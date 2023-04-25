Main Street Columbus announces street closings for Market Street Festival

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Main Street Columbus has announced street closings for the upcoming annual Market Street Festival on May 5 and 6. Cars not removed by closing times will be towed to the Farmers’ Market parking lot at the owner’s expense.

There will be multiple streets around the downtown areas that will be closed to traffic as well as parking. There are also multiple parking lots that will be closed for regular traffic. Below is a full list of the street closings for each day of the festival.

Street Closings Market Street Festival 2023

Map of downtown Columbus with street closings listed: Street Closings Map Market Street Festival 2023

