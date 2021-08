TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Executive Director of the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association, Debbie Brangenberg’s 30 year career will be coming to an end.

Brangenberg is the longest-serving Main Street director in Mississippi.

Under her leadership, she has received state and national recognition for the city’s approach to improving the community atmosphere.

Brangenberg will retire on October 1st.