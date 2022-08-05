Mainly dry next couple days, rain likely by Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain chances stay limited through Saturday. Rain becomes more likely by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid with lows in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday keeps the mostly dry weather in place as highs reach the 90s in the afternoon. Rain coverage will likely be about 10% or less. Sunday looks to stay dry much of the day, but some showers could move in late in the afternoon. Rain coverage should be 30% or less.

NEXT WEEK: Showers and storms become likely again to start the week on Monday & Tuesday. The rest of the week looks like classic August – at least a few storms each afternoon with highs around 90 degrees.