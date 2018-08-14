Major drug bust in Oxford, 2 arrested

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- A major drug bust in Oxford puts two people behind bars.

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit, along with several other agencies, arrested Brandon Lawrence and Adrianna Amos on controlled substance violations last Thursday.

Officers seized 20,000 dosage units of Alprazolam, best known as Xanax, and two pounds of marijuana.

A search of Lawrence and Amos’s residence, also turned up $14,880.

The seized Xanax is valued between $60,000 to $80,000. The marijuana is worth $4,000.

Lawrence and Amos were both charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute in Lafayette County Justice Court.

Their bond was set at $15,000. Lawrence and Amos have both made bond.