Major winter storm likely in our area Monday

While some light freezing drizzle could cause slick spots on roads and bridges this weekend, it appears we will have to deal with what could turn out to be a significant winter storm Sunday night and Monday. With temperatures staying below freezing through the middle of the week, roads could remain dangerous through Wednesday morning. Take time this weekend to prepare.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Temperatures will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s tonight with some patchy black ice on bridges and overpasses. Skies will remain cloudy with northerly winds up to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Freezing rain is possible on Sunday, especially after sunset. This freezing rain could create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses. Highs will only be in the mid 30s. Travel is not advised after 6pm Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Off-and-on freezing rain will continue overnight Sunday into early Monday, which will lead to slick spots on roadways. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

MONDAY: Light freezing rain, sleet, or snow is possible Monday morning but wintry weather will become more likely through the afternoon. Travel will become dangerous, especially after lunchtime. Ice accumulations up to a half an inch are likely across our entire area and power outages are likely. On top of that some spots could see 2″-4″ of snow in addition to the ice. Again, regardless of exactly what you see, travel will be dangerous and is not advised on Monday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s through the day. Any precipitation should start to wind down after sunset.

TUESDAY: Temperatures will remain below freezing on Tuesday so any ice that accumulates will still be causing problems. Morning lows will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits. Highs around 30.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Unfortunately, we’re watching the potential of another winter system that could bring us some rain, sleet, or snow Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will be near 40 each afternoon with morning lows in the 20s and 30s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: Finally, it looks like sunshine will return for Friday and Saturday which will allow temperatures to climb back into the 40s and 50s each afternoon. Morning lows will remain in the 20s.

