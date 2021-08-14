Make-a-wish Mississippi reveals surprise for 8-year-old boy

STARKVILLE,Miss. (WCBI)- Make-A-Wish Mississippi granted a special wish for an 8-year-old boy in Starkville.

Mason Saxon was diagnosed with cancer in October of 2019.

Friends, family, and Make-A-Wish surprised Mason with a golden retriever puppy and other gifts.

Saxon’s family decided to name their furry friend Phobe.

“Today, we’re celebrating Mason in remission from being diagnosed with leukemia. He had his last chemo treatment in August 2019. He’s excited his got his Make-A-Wish. So, to have him here smiling and being back to himself is tremendous. Make-A-Wish, you don’t realize how much they actually do and how far they will go to make these kids one wish come true,” said Catherine Saxon, Mason’s mother.

Over 2,000 wishes have been granted for children in the local community.