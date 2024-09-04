Mall entrance continues to be revamped at Columbus Place

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Work continues to revamp the entrance to Columbus Place.

Hull Properties recently got approval from the city council to take over a portion of Old Aberdeen Road, vacating the right of way there.

Today, crews are cutting down trees to the entrance of the mall. It was once known as Leigh Mall.

Dirt work has also been moving along Highway 45.

The new space will allow Hull Properties to expand its footprint toward Highway 45, create out parcels for further development, and possibly create a new entrance to the property.

