Man accused of child molestation in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County investigators made a child molestation arrest.

Jose Sanchez, 29, was charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Sheriff Greg Pollan said the victim told a parent about the alleged molestation.

Investigators believed the abuse has been going on for about a year. Deputies are still interviewing witnesses and conducting a forensic interview with the victim.

More charges are expected.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Sanchez.

However, he remains in jail because U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Sanchez.

He is reportedly in the country illegally.