Man accused of child molestation in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Calhoun County investigators made a child molestation arrest.
Jose Sanchez, 29, was charged with one count of touching a child for lustful purposes.
Sheriff Greg Pollan said the victim told a parent about the alleged molestation.
Investigators believed the abuse has been going on for about a year. Deputies are still interviewing witnesses and conducting a forensic interview with the victim.
More charges are expected.
Bond was set at $50,000 for Sanchez.
However, he remains in jail because U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement has placed a hold on Sanchez.
He is reportedly in the country illegally.