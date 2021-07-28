Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Shuqualak has died

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – A man investigators say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself has died.

It happened last Thursday in Shuqualak.

- Advertisement -

Investigators say 34-year-old Kendrick Brooks shot and killed 30-year-old Wendy Taylor in a house on Constantine Street, then shot himself.

Noxubee County coroner R.L. Calhoun says Brooks died yesterday in the hospital.