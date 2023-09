STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Some Monday night gunplay lands a Starkville man in jail.

Starkville Police responded to a shots fired call at The Grove apartments on Lynn Lane Monday night.

Police say a suspect fired multiple shots at a person, but no injuries were reported.

Tuesday, officers arrested Jarrod Skipper.

Skipper is charged with Aggravated Assault and Shooting into a Dwelling.