Man arrested for attempted murder in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Prentiss County deputies make an arrest after a man was reportedly attacked.

David Gillentine was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said deputies went to check on a person at a home on County Road 6075, back on November 2.

The victim was taken to the hospital after law enforcement arrived.

Gillentine was arrested the next day.

Tolar did not release the extent of the victim’s injuries or what may have led up to the attack.

Gillentine’s bond was set at $250,000. The state department of corrections also placed a hold on him.

