Man charged after Amory car wash burglarized

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County man was accused of cleaning out a car wash.

Dustin Jones, 35, of Greenwood Springs, was charged with burglary of a commercial building, tampering with physical evidence, and felony malicious mischief.

Amory police said they used surveillance video to help lead them to Jones.

Investigators told WCBI equipment at the business was damaged and an office was burglarized.

Some stolen items were also recovered when Jones was arrested.

He could face more charges in connection with another car wash burglary.

Jones remains in the Amory Jail on a $20,000.