PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man was charged with sexual battery in two different counties.

Randy Downs, 50, was charged with Sexual Battery in Prentiss County.

Downs was arrested on June 4 by Prentiss County deputies.

Since his arrest, he has also been charged with sexual battery in Alcorn County.

Downs’ bond is set at $75,000 in Prentiss County.