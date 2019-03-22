Man Charged In Two-State, High-Speed Chase

MILLPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is charged after a high-speed pursuit that started in Lamar County, Alabama.

Randy Lee Gunter, 42, of Columbus is charged with felony eluding in Lowndes County.

The Millport, Alabama police department will charge him with attempting to elude, reckless driving, speeding and driving with a suspended license.

The chase ended on Carlene Williams Road, near Caledonia, on Thursday afternoon but it started in Millport.

Police Chief Charles White says Gunter passed him speeding, while they were going the same direction. Speeds topped out around 115 miles per hour.

Lowndes County deputies assisted once the pursuit crossed the state line on Highway 50.

Once Gunter turned down the dead-end road, the chase ended in front of a home.

He is the only person being charged.