Man charged with aggravated domestic violence in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Back in January, TPD received a call of a disturbance in the 300 block of Monument Drive.

According to the department, when officers arrived on scene, it was determined that the victim had been choked by her domestic partner.

On Saturday, March 8, the suspect, 24-year-old Terrance Albert, Jr. of Tupelo was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Violence.

Bond is set at $50,000

These charges will be presented to the Lee County Grand Jury.

