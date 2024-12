Man charged with domestic violence in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County shooting ended in an arrest and a vehicle damaged.

24-year-old Eddie Tyson Jr, of Taylor, was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Deputies were called on December 6 about someone being shot at.

The victim identified Tyson as the shooter.

Three shell casings were found at the scene. One bullet hit the victim’s vehicle.

Tyson’s bond was set at $75,000.

