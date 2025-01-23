Man charged with enticement of a child in Prentiss Co.
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for a Prentiss County man accused of a child sex crime.
Monday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a man using the internet to try to lure a child for sex.
Investigators identified Jeremy Bryant Holloway of County Road 5312 as a suspect.
Holloway was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to meet for Sexual Purposes.
A justice court judge set a $200,000 professional or cash-only bond.