Man charged with enticement of a child in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set for a Prentiss County man accused of a child sex crime.

Monday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a man using the internet to try to lure a child for sex.

Investigators identified Jeremy Bryant Holloway of County Road 5312 as a suspect.

Holloway was arrested and charged with Enticement of a Child to meet for Sexual Purposes.

A justice court judge set a $200,000 professional or cash-only bond.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X