Man dead in Aberdeen shooting

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Aberdeen police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley has identified the victim as Jamie Smith Young, 27.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened around 2:15am Thursday at a house on North Matubba Street.

Officers responded to the scene after getting a call that someone had been shot. A relative told police someone came into the house and shot Young. He was pronounced dead at scene.

Young’s body is being sent to State Medical Examiner for an autopsy.