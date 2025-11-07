Man dead after a fatal crash in Lowndes Co.
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County man is dead after a Thursday night crash.
Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI the wreck happened just after 6 pm on Highway 69 South, just north of the intersection with Hughes Road.
32-year-old Daniel Lee Maddox was traveling north on 69 when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and collided with a southbound Nissan SUV.
Maddox died at the scene.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the Baptist Golden Triangle with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.